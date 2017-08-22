Watch These GIFs Of Crazy Eclipse Traffic Across The Country
Millions of eclipse chasers hit the road on Monday, with traffic peaking after the event was over.
All across the country on Monday, millions of people hit the road to watch the total solar eclipse. Traffic cops were prepared for bad backups, and they got them — particularly after the once-in-a-century event was over.
Below are GIFs showing how the traffic evolved across the day in seven cities along the path of totality.
Salem, Oregon: Total eclipse began at 10:17 a.m. local time
Idaho Falls, Idaho: Total eclipse began at 11:33 a.m. local time
Casper, Wyoming: Total eclipse began at 11:42 a.m. local time
Gothenburg, Nebraska: Total eclipse began at 11:55 a.m. local time
Kansas City, Missouri: Total eclipse began at 1:08 p.m. local time
Nashville: Total eclipse began at 1:27 p.m. local time
Aiken, South Carolina: Maximum eclipse happened at 2:42 p.m. local time
Entire United States:
