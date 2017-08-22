BuzzFeed News

Watch These GIFs Of Crazy Eclipse Traffic Across The Country

Millions of eclipse chasers hit the road on Monday, with traffic peaking after the event was over.

By Peter Aldhous

Posted on August 22, 2017, at 3:13 p.m. ET

All across the country on Monday, millions of people hit the road to watch the total solar eclipse. Traffic cops were prepared for bad backups, and they got them — particularly after the once-in-a-century event was over.

Below are GIFs showing how the traffic evolved across the day in seven cities along the path of totality.

Salem, Oregon: Total eclipse began at 10:17 a.m. local time

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google

Idaho Falls, Idaho: Total eclipse began at 11:33 a.m. local time

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google

Casper, Wyoming: Total eclipse began at 11:42 a.m. local time

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google
Gothenburg, Nebraska: Total eclipse began at 11:55 a.m. local time

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google

Kansas City, Missouri: Total eclipse began at 1:08 p.m. local time

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google

Nashville: Total eclipse began at 1:27 p.m. local time

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google

Aiken, South Carolina: Maximum eclipse happened at 2:42 p.m. local time

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google
Entire United States:

Peter Aldhous for BuzzFeed News / Via Google

