Can You Work Out How To Spend Your Money To Slow Global Warming?

Every time you open your wallet, the choices you make affect how quickly the world will warm.



Corporations are trying to limit their greenhouse emissions, but some are doing better than others. To test your credentials as a green consumer, BuzzFeed News obtained data from the environmental accounting firm Trucost, part of S&P Global, for the three top-performing US companies in each of six categories, judged by their emissions in metric tons of carbon dioxide per million dollars in revenue. This allowed us to award them gold, silver, or bronze status, based on their performance in 2017 — the most recent year in the data.