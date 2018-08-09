In A Shocking Vote, Psychologists Reject Plan To Allow Work With Terrorist Suspects

After an emotional fight, the American Psychological Association has decided not to let its members back into sites where the US military conducts interrogations.

Military psychologists won’t be returning to the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba any time soon.

On Wednesday evening in San Francisco, the American Psychological Association’s governing council voted almost two-to-one against a proposal, made by its military psychology division and backed by the body’s leaders, that would have allowed psychologists back to Guantánamo to provide mental health care for the remaining 40 detainees.

The vote marks the latest twist in a bitter dispute over psychologists’ role in the harsh interrogation methods that were adopted by the US military at Guantánamo and other sites in the early days of the “war on terror” under President George W. Bush.

Supporters of the proposal argued that the move was needed to provide detainees with mental health care required under the Geneva Conventions. Opponents feared it would set the scene for psychologists to get involved once more in interrogations — at a ominous time, given Donald Trump’s enthusiasm during his presidential campaign for waterboarding and other harsh methods.

In 2015, the APA commissioned a report from the former federal prosecutor David Hoffman, who concluded that the association colluded with the Pentagon in 2005 to maintain loose ethical guidelines that allowed psychologists to assist in brutal interrogations. In August that year, at a meeting in Toronto, Canada, the APA’s council voted to completely exclude psychologists from Guantánamo and other detention sites deemed by the UN to be in breach of international law.

The association has been sharply divided ever since, with psychologists who were criticized in the report suing Hoffman, his Chicago law firm, and the APA for defamation. Those psychologists say that Hoffman ignored Department of Defense policies, which some of them helped write, that by 2005 had prohibited abusive interrogation techniques.

On Wednesday, the APA’s council voted down the plan to allow psychologists back to Guantánamo by 105 votes to 57, with 15 abstentions — but only after the military psychologists tried to refer the issue to a special working group, postponing the vote on their own proposal.

“You take the temperature of the room,” Sally Harvey, a retired military psychologist who supported the proposal, told reporters after the council meeting, explaining the move. “Clearly people were voting out of emotion, perhaps, and didn’t quite know which side of the fence they were on.”

Opponents of the proposal, believing they had the votes to carry the day, argued against a delay and won that vote by 95 votes to 76, with one abstention.

Harvey complained that opponents had misrepresented the intention of the proposed policy. “It is not about interrogation,” she said. “It is not about Donald Trump.”