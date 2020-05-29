Forget Trump’s Executive Order. Some Lawmakers Want To Use Antitrust To Really Take On Big Tech.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting social media companies Thursday, but despite a lengthy Oval Office diatribe, it’s not clear whether it will actually do anything.

“It isn’t going to meaningfully change anything, and I think it’s not serious,” Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly think tank, told BuzzFeed News.

But Miller said a “much more important and serious” conversation was going on elsewhere in the government: how to use antitrust laws to rein in big tech companies.

Federal regulators mostly sat back as companies like Google and Facebook gobbled up competitors and grew into massive platforms. But now a growing number of lawmakers from both parties are arguing that these platforms have become akin to public utilities that need oversight — or something more drastic.

Their motivations don’t always align. Democratic concerns center on social media platforms monetizing the spread of disinformation and corroding the public discourse. Republicans have accused Facebook and Twitter of silencing conservatives.

But in both cases, the solution involves the government checking the powers of the tech companies. The results could range from new restrictions on how companies can exploit the personal data of their users, a rewriting of liability laws, or antitrust lawsuits to split the largest companies apart.

Advocates in this unusual bipartisan alliance range from progressive leaders like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal to Trump’s strongest loyalists.