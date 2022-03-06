The Trucker Convoy Is Circling Washington DC To Slow Down Traffic In Protest Of Vaccine Restrictions

WASHINGTON — The People’s Convoy protesting vaccine restrictions plans to spend Sunday circling Washington, DC, after local officials made it clear the convoy would be blocked from entering the district.

Hundreds of cars and trucks are heading out to slowly drive the Beltway, the roadway that loops around the district and has become synonymous with Washington insiderdom. Protesters described it as an opening salvo and said they are prepared to repeat their traffic-clogging demonstration throughout the week unless their demands are met.

The convoy is a successor to the Freedom Convoy, a Canadian protest movement against vaccine mandates that took over the capital city of Ottawa, occupying the downtown core and holding a sort of running street party for three weeks before police cleared them out.

The People’s Convoy took off from Southern California almost two weeks ago and arrived in the DC area late Friday. Their base of operations since then has been the parking lot of a race track in Hagerstown, Maryland, about an hour and a half north of Washington.

“This is a marathon not a sprint on the way to getting our country back,” said protester Leah Nordman in the convoy’s Telegram channel. She said circling the Beltway was a peaceful indication of the convoy’s size and strength, “putting the ball in their court as to how this proceeds.”

Some supporters were disappointed that the convoy will not enter the capital, as the Canadian truckers successfully did. “Are yall ever going to actually go to Washington DC or was that all just BS?” wrote one Telegram user named Eric. “alot of people are giving money to something they think is going to actually happen.”

As the convoy neared, DC authorities brought in 700 unarmed National Guard troops to help manage traffic control and prevent a repeat of Ottawa, where hundreds of cars and trucks were able to park right in front of the Parliament buildings.