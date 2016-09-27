Michigan Congressman Accuses Republicans Of Racism Over Flint Aid

The congressman who represents Flint said racism is behind the slow, convoluted passage of aid for the city's water crisis.

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan said Tuesday that racism is behind Republicans quibbling over aid for the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

The statement sparked a tense argument on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“I hate to come to the conclusion that there’s something about these people that causes this congress (leadership) to decide they don’t deserve that help," Kildee said immediately after noting the majority of Flint residents are black.

That prompted an angry response from Georgia Republican Rep. Rob Woodall, who accused Kildee of stoking division.

“How dare you suggest that folks don’t care about your community. How dare you suggest that race is the basis of this?" said Woodall.



"You all are better than that. This institution is better than that.”

Kildee, who represents Flint, then dared Republican to prove him wrong by passing the aid deal. He doubled down in an interview later in the day.

"I have no doubt in my mind that had this situation occurred in an affluent city that was not a minority community, that they would have solved the problem a long time ago," he said.

