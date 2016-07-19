Republicans In Cleveland Give A Collective Yawn To Melania Plagiarism Story

People on the ground at the RNC are brushing the plagiarism story off as a manufactured media distraction.

A couple delegates winced and described the story as "unfortunate," but for the most part Republicans in Cleveland have written the story off as media fluff.

“It’s a great distraction. I think some of the more liberal media outlets, they want to take attention away from what's going on at the Republican convention," said Nick Cocca of Ohio.

Overwhelmingly, people walking around the streets of Cleveland shrugged off the supposed controversy. They largely praised Melania Trump as beautiful and eloquent, and noted she's not the nominee.

“I think it’s just a diversion to try to take the focus off of the real issues of Hillary and what she’s done," said Ruth, a Cleveland native.

Her friend Barb from Virginia echoed the same sentiment: “I’m more concerned about Hillary and the stuff she’s getting away with.”

Several people rejected the idea that the speech was plagiarized. But even those that did concede there were striking similarities were quick to point out that a speechwriter would be responsible.