Jim Acosta Will Get His White House Pass Back, Following A Judge's Order

A White House intern tries to take away the microphone held by CNN correspondent Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump on Nov. 7.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday ordered the White House to reinstate CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's full press credentials, which were revoked last week after a tense exchange between the reporter and President Donald Trump.

The ruling is a big win for the network in a case that represented a significant escalation of the bad blood between CNN and Trump, who has repeatedly and publicly singled out the network for criticism, calling it "fake news."

US District Judge Timothy Kelly announced his decision before a packed courtroom Friday morning. He heard arguments Nov. 13, and originally said he'd reveal his decision in court the next day, but later delayed the hearing without explanation.

Kelly's decision doesn't automatically end the case. He ruled on CNN's request for an immediate, temporary restraining order reinstating Acosta's credentials while the litigation goes forward. Kelly will now set a schedule for briefing on CNN's request for a more permanent ruling — a preliminary injunction — in the coming weeks.

Acosta's hard pass was revoked Nov. 7 after he refused to give up the microphone during a White House press conference with Trump. Acosta was trying to ask the president about the Russia investigation, and a White House intern went up to him to take the microphone and move on to another reporter.



Acosta wouldn't sit down, however, and briefly made contact with the woman's arm as he tried to dodge her efforts to take the microphone from him. In a statement explaining the decision to revoke his hard pass, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Acosta of "placing hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern." The White House later dropped that as a rationale for the decision, and focused on its contention that he had disrupted the press conference and been rude.

Trump frequently attacks the media, but he's especially focused his ire on CNN. Last year, Trump shared a tweet depicting a train with "TRUMP" written on the side hitting a person with the CNN logo over their body; he later deleted it.

CNN argued that the revocation of Acosta's pass was rooted in the administration's objection to the "content" and "viewpoint" of his speech, in violation of the First Amendment, and during Thursday's hearing they pointed to Trump's history of attacks. They also argued that the move violated the Fifth Amendment's right to due process and the Administrative Procedure Act's bar against "arbitrary" and "capricious" actions by federal agencies.

In court on Thursday, Justice Department official James Burnham said that the president had complete discretion to decide what access reporters had to the White House. Kelly asked if the White House could revoke a reporter's credentials because they didn't like their coverage. Burnham said yes. Burnham said the president could exclude all reporters from the White House, and that would be within his lawful authority. Kelly asked if it mattered that the White House didn't have standards in writing. Burnham said no.

CNN was backed by amicus, or "friend of court," briefs filed by the White House Correspondents' Association and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, and supported by a coalition of other media organizations (including BuzzFeed News.)