The Woman Accusing Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Assault Wants The FBI To Investigate Before She Testifies In Congress

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault wants the FBI to investigate before she testifies before Congress, her lawyers wrote in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley on Tuesday.

Christine Blasey Ford had been invited to speak before the Judiciary Committee next Monday. In the letter to Grassley Tuesday, her lawyers called for “a full investigation by law enforcement officials to ensure facts and witnesses are assessed in a non-partisan manner,” noting that the hearing “would include interrogation by Senators who appear to have made up their minds that she is ‘mistaken’ and ‘mixed up.’”

“While Dr. Ford’s life was being turned upside down, you and your staff scheduled a public hearing for her to testify at the same table as Judge Kavanaugh in front of two dozen U.S. Senators on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident. … While no sexual assault survivor should be subjected to such an ordeal, Dr. Ford wants to cooperate with the Committee and with law enforcement officials,” Ford’s lawyers wrote.

Ford’s lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, said in the letter that an FBI investigation should be the “first step” before a hearing, but did not indicate if she would appear before the committee if the FBI declines.

Grassley said in statement that while Ford "deserves to be heard," there would not be a further delay because "nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee." Additionally, he said the committee "offered her a public or a private hearing as well as staff-led interviews, whichever makes her most comfortable."

Grassley's office said there were no plans to have Ford sit at the same table as Kavanaugh and they had offered multiple dates.

There is so far no criminal investigation by the FBI. The Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, said Monday the bureau would not investigate Ford’s allegation, citing precedent. "The allegation does not involve any potential federal crime. The FBI’s role in such matters is to provide information for the use of the decision makers," a Justice Department spokesperson said at the time.

Asked for comment on Ford's request, the FBI said Wednesday morning they had nothing to add beyond DOJ's Monday statement.

"The FBI does not do investigations like this," Sen. Orrin Hatch, who sits on the committee, wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. "We should proceed as planed."