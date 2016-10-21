Clinton Confidante Calls Email Hacking A "Horrible Experience"

Neera Tanden, the president of Center for American Progress, has had her personal correspondence with Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta released as part of the recent Wikileaks hack and warned Republicans Thursday that it could happen to them.

WASHINGTON — It's only a matter of time before an email hack hits you as well, Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden warned Republicans Thursday.

“That is a snake that will bite you in the

future," Tanden said to BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Ben Smith at a BuzzFeed Brews event at the Newseum in Washington, DC.

"This is going to happen to them eventually too."

Tanden, a longtime Clinton confidante and advisor, had many of her personal emails released as part of the Wikileaks hack of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. In one she wrote profanely about her dislike of lawyer Lawrence Lessig. In another, she called David Brock an "unhinged soulless narcissist." In another, she expressed concern that Hillary Clinton's inability to show remorse was becoming a character problem.

She has repeatedly refused to verify the authenticity of the emails but said Thursday the ordeal has been painful.

“It’s been a tough experience. My kids names are in these emails," she said. “I’d like to make a joke about it but it’s honestly been a pretty horrible experience.”

She said that since the leak people have reached out via social media to her 14-year-old daughter. Tanden described the email hack as "deeply disturbing" psy-ops by the Russian government against Americans.

On a wide-ranging conversation, Tanden also spoke about Trump, Israel, the minimum wage, and the state of American democracy. Here are some highlights.