These Are The 12 Weirdest Moments From Trump's Meeting With Kim Jong Un

"You've got great beaches... You could have the greatest hotels in the world."

By Patrick Smith

Posted on June 12, 2018, at 5:56 a.m. ET

1. Kim Jong Un's face when Donald Trump asked photographers: "Getting a good picture, everybody, so we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect?"

Curb Your Summit
Jake Johnstone @hijakejohnstone

Curb Your Summit

Twitter: @nowthisnews

2. When Trump showed Kim his car for some reason.

WATCH: President Trump walks with Kim Jong Un to show off his presidential limousine that is nicknamed "The Beast." https://t.co/SjJeNHlVRD https://t.co/f2CJ4ZHR6x
NBC News @NBCNews

WATCH: President Trump walks with Kim Jong Un to show off his presidential limousine that is nicknamed "The Beast."

3. When Kim told Trump their meeting was like a science fiction movie.

per @Acosta pool report, Translator for Kim to Trump: “many people who will think this as a science fiction movie.”
Tara Palmeri @tarapalmeri

per @Acosta pool report, Translator for Kim to Trump: "many people who will think this as a science fiction movie."

4. NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman — who is in Singapore and has visited North Korea — crying live on CNN because it's a "great day."

Dennis Rodman gets emotional talking about the death threats he received after he traveled to North Korea. "I couldn't even go home, but I help my head up high." https://t.co/8CbnHimz95
Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson @MissBeaE

Dennis Rodman gets emotional talking about the death threats he received after he traveled to North Korea. "I couldn't even go home, but I help my head up high."

5. When people compared the body language of Trump at last weekend's G7 summit in Canada, where he met with leaders including Justin Trudeau...

Christinne Muschi / Reuters

...with his body language around Kim.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

6. Whatever the hell was going on with the pens used to sign the accord.

Anyone else spot this? There were two "Donald Trump" signing pens, NK official came in and shined up the one for Kim, then at the last minute Kim Yo Jong pulled out her own per to use instead of the one provided. Kim used that and back it went in her blazer. (Pool video) https://t.co/dZWEK22IdF
Martyn Williams @martyn_williams

Anyone else spot this? There were two "Donald Trump" signing pens, NK official came in and shined up the one for Kim, then at the last minute Kim Yo Jong pulled out her own per to use instead of the one provided. Kim used that and back it went in her blazer. (Pool video)

7. The video montage that Trump apparently played to Kim himself (and to reporters before his press conference). And yes, that is a Hollywood voiceover that made the summit sound like a mid-’80s action film featuring Sylvester Stallone.

President Trump played quite a dramatic video before his press conference 👀
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

President Trump played quite a dramatic video before his press conference 👀

Here's an even longer version if you need more.

Here's a closer look at that bizarre video https://t.co/AvewolNYES
Lisa Tozzi @lisatozzi

Here's a closer look at that bizarre video

8. When Trump said he showed Kim that video on a "cassette."

"It was all on the cassette..." - Trump
Pedro da Costa @pdacosta

"It was all on the cassette..." - Trump

He later seemed to suggest it was actually played to Kim on an iPad.

9. When Trump said Kim "loves his country very much."

Trump on Kim: "A talented man who loves his country very much. An honor to meet him." For the record of history, never before has a U.S. President spoken this way of a dictator accused of crimes against his own people.
David Jolly @DavidJollyFL

Trump on Kim: "A talented man who loves his country very much. An honor to meet him." For the record of history, never before has a U.S. President spoken this way of a dictator accused of crimes against his own people.

10. When Trump said in a press conference that the thousands of people in North Korean detainment camps were the "great winners" of the summit.

Trump called the estimated 200,000 political prisoners in North Korea "one of the great winners today" even though he secured no promises from Kim Jong Un on their behalf. https://t.co/EoXZxelmut
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Trump called the estimated 200,000 political prisoners in North Korea "one of the great winners today" even though he secured no promises from Kim Jong Un on their behalf.

11. When Trump — a hotel and golf resort developer — said North Korea has great beaches and could have the best hotels in the world.

Trump says you could have the "best hotels in the world" on the beaches that North Korea uses for its artillery drills https://t.co/4qo2UD17HG
Gearoid Reidy @GearoidReidy

Trump says you could have the "best hotels in the world" on the beaches that North Korea uses for its artillery drills

Trump on the North Korean problem: "Think of it from a real estate perspective."
Anna Fifield @annafifield

Trump on the North Korean problem: "Think of it from a real estate perspective."

12. When Trump admitted that he may be wrong about Kim's willingness to rid his country of nuclear capabilities, but said that he may never admit he was wrong about it.

Trump says he trusts Kim Jong Un. And if he's wrong? "I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey I was wrong,'" said Trump, before adding, "I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse." https://t.co/2sZ4fV3Z4H https://t.co/lOVaQ0J7Xe
CNN Politics @CNNPolitics

Trump says he trusts Kim Jong Un. And if he's wrong? "I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey I was wrong,'" said Trump, before adding, "I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse."

