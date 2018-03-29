The Leaders Of North Korea And South Korea Will Meet At A Historic Summit In April

The meeting between Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in will be only the third such summit between the countries.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon talks with North Korean delegation head Ri Son-Gwon during a meeting on Thursday, in the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea.

The leaders of North Korea and South Korea will meet at a historic summit next month, marking the culmination of the recent thawing of a traditionally hostile relationship.

Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27 in what will be only the third such meeting between the two powers, the Yonhap News agency reported.

The meeting was agreed at preliminary talks in a North Korean border village in the demilitarized zone on Thursday.

"Over the past 80 days or so, many events that were unprecedented in inter-Korean relations took place," said Ri Son Gwon, the head of Pyongyang's delegation.