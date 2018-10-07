Three People Were Arrested After A Blockbuster UFC Match Ended In Chaos
The championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor ended in ugly scenes broadcast to millions worldwide.
The most eagerly anticipated UFC match-up of recent years ended in chaos on Saturday as police arrested three people following a brawl that broke out seconds after the bout had ended.
Russia's Khabib Nurmagomadev had just forced Irish champion Conor McGregor to tap out in the fourth round - but the winning fighter then leapt out of the octagon and headed straight for Conor's team, where a fight ensued.
While this was happening, McGregor, still dazed from the fight, was punched by one of Nurmagomadev's team.
UFC president Dana White could be heard in the aftermath telling Nurmagomadev that he wouldn't risk carrying on with the traditional belt-giving ceremony after the fight. The winner was then escorted out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas by police.
White said afterwards that he was disgusted by the scenes and confirmed that three members' of the Russian's team had been arrested and taken into custody - but he later confirmed that McGregor had declined to press charges and that the three suspects were released.
The Nevada State Commission has, however, witheld Nurmagomadev's payment while an investigation takes place.
"I know if we put the belt on him in the octagon there'll be things thrown. I just said let's just try and get him out of here," he told Fox Sports.
"Police officers were getting punched, security guys were getting punched. I actually think police and security did an incredible job. Khabib jumped over the cage like one of those Parkour guys. What are you expected to do?"
UFC fans were disappointed by the whole affair.
The match marked McGregor's return to the sport after a two-year absence. And despite the controversy surrounding the fight's finish, Nurmagomadev is now the lightweight champion and has a 27-match unbeaten record.
