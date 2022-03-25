Utah Lawmakers Are Overriding A Veto In Order To Ban Transgender Students From Playing In Girls Sports

Utah lawmakers on Friday voted to override Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of a bill that bans transgender youth from competing on girls sports teams, joining 11 other states, including Texas and Florida, with similar prohibitions in place.



The House, which is controlled by the GOP, voted 56–18 to override the veto. The law is slated to take effect on July 1.

In vetoing the bill, Cox cited the potential negative effects it could have on the mental health of transgender student-athletes, which he said make up all of four people across the state's schools.

"That's what all of this is about. Four kids who aren't dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are part of something," he wrote on Twitter. "Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few."

He added: "I don't understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly."

After the House's override, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted, "Is this who we are as a state? I’m at a loss. This is decidedly not 'The Utah Way' and I’m ashamed at the way some of our state’s leaders are playing politics with children’s lives."