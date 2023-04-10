Joe And Taylor Reportedly Split, So These Swifties Headed To Cornelia Street

NEW YORK — On Monday afternoon, the scene on Cornelia Street was quiet and respectful. A mourning was occurring, one that only came to light on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn — the Conversations With Friends actor and reported muse for the singer’s four most recent albums — had broken up. The news was later confirmed by People , though Swift and Alwyn have not publicly addressed the reports.

Representatives for both Swift and Alwyn did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for confirmation.

Less than 48 hours after ET’s news, some of Swift’s biggest fans flocked to the sidewalk outside her former Cornelia Street apartment to pay their respects. A few people took photos of the apartment building or the street sign. At one point, a teenage girl laid two bouquets of flowers outside the door, took a photo, and ran away. Neighbors avoided the press, declining to comment on any increased foot traffic in the area. The few restaurants on the street were closed, as they often are on a Monday in New York City.