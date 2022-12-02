Shatzi Weisberger, Who Was Beloved As The People's Bubbie, Has Died At Age 92

Shatzi Weisberger, known as the People's Bubbie after going viral as a fixture at New York protests in support of everything from Black Lives Matter to Free Palestine, has died at the age of 92.

Weisberger, who was Jewish and a lesbian and often referred to herself as a dyke, often went viral for her protest signs, like "Jewish dyke standing with Palestine queers" or "92 year old dyke saying FIGHT LIKE HELL + LOVE EACH OTHER HARDER."

"Shatzi was in her own home when she died, exactly according to her wishes, thanks in large part to the support this community showed her by donating and sharing her GoFundMe," a caption on Jewish Voice for Peace NYC's Instagram stated. "She said over and over that she felt utterly surrounded in love. In her own words this past week: 'I am dying, and yet this is the best time of my life.'"

