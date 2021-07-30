The TikToker Who Created The Viral "Savage" Dance Now Holds The Copyright To The Moves

Wilson created the dance to Megan Thee Stallion's hit song Savage in March 2020. It immediately blew up with millions of people trying the moves and posting it on social media, including celebrities like Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, and Megan Thee Stallion herself.

Choreographer JaQuel Knight and Logitech joined forces to recognize BIPOC creators, including Wilson, at a dinner Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The partnership helped 10 creators get the copyright of their choreography through labanotation, which is a method that documents dance steps with symbols in specific patterns, according to their announcement .

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Wilson, 20, said it took her one hour to create the dance. After it took off, she started making a living as a TikToker.

According to the announcement, the US Copyright Office receives fewer than 20 applications annually for choreography, but now that the "Savage" dance is copyrighted, she should receive proper credit. And if the dance is used in film productions or video games, Wilson will be able to claim payment. She can also take legal action if she doesn't get proper credit.

It's a big win for Black TikTok creators who have been fighting for proper credit on the app. Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling, the two most-followed creators on TikTok, have gained millions of followers from doing the dances created by Black creators, only sometimes crediting the original choreographer. Things came to a head when Easterling appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed several dances created by Black TikTokers. Critics noted that not only did the show not give proper credit, Easterling also didn't do the dances justice.

A few weeks ago, several Black creators announced they were protesting the app in an attempt to get recognized for their work.



“I feel that we continue to show that we as black creators, especially black femme and Black queer creators, carry the app and drive much of the culture and trends that people are talking about, and end up on our for you pages," Daniel Akomolafe, a 19-year-old TikToker better known by his username Uniekue, told BuzzFeed News in June. "I think just from a business POV it’s in TikTok’s best interest to not just suggest but actually implement changes that make the platform a more safe and enjoyable environment for Black creators."