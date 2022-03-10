Police Bodycam Footage Shows "Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Being Mistakenly Detained As A Bank Robber

Bodycam footage shows police handcuffing Coogler inside the bank, with a closeup of the back of his sweatshirt, which reads, "Fear of God."

"What's going on?" Coogler asked as he put his hands behind his back.

The police then brought him outside and put him in the back of the police car.

Coogler explained to police that the money was for a medical assistant who works for his family who prefers to be paid in cash. He added that he didn't want the people around him to know how much money he was taking out, and that he regularly gives bank tellers a note when withdrawing cash.

“She got scared when a Black dude handed her a note,” Coogler said to police in the video. “If she was scared, she’s got to admit that.”



While Coogler explained to police what happened, he also told them he felt he was about to have a panic attack and was trying to manage his emotions.

"Y'all explaining y'all's perspective, right," Coogler said to the police. "Y'all the ones with guns and vests. Y'all understanding what I'm saying? What's my perspective? What's my perspective? At the bank, she never shared there was a fucking problem, bro."

Two people who were waiting for Coogler in a black SUV outside the bank were also handcuffed. After everyone was questioned and the police seemed to determine there had been a mistake, Coogler asked for everyone to be removed from handcuffs. The police obliged.

Coogler asked for all the police officers' names, and when a police officer suggested Coogler write it down, Coogler said he wasn't going to reach in his car for a pen or piece of paper.

"I'm not reaching in there, bro," Coogler said to the police. "I ain't had guns drawn on me in a while, bro. Y'all understand what I'm saying? I'm trying to get my own money out of my own account. ... It's a major problem, man."

Police wrote down a list of all the officers involved in the incident as well as the case number and provided it to Coogler, the footage shows.



In the 911 call, the bank teller told the operator that when she asked Coogler a question about how he wanted the money, Coogler told her to look at the note on the deposit slip.

"I asked for his ID and he handed me his ID," the teller told the operator in the 911 call. "It's a California ID, but I didn't look at his name because I'm just, like, so shook up. I don't know what he's trying to do."

Coogler is an Oscar-winning director who has directed several successful movies, including Creed and Fruitvale Station. He is currently in Atlanta filming the sequel to his Marvel hit, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to premiere on Nov. 11.

