5 Things We Learned From The Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Former staffers of then-president Donald Trump helped piece together what he did for 187 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021 — the time between when he told his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told the violent mob that ultimately stormed it to go home.

Witnesses testified before the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday in a primetime hearing, a finale of sorts (though the committee is expected to hold more hearings in September). As the riot raged, witnesses said, Trump did nothing to stop it. Some of his closest supporters urged him in person, by phone, or by text to do something. Every staff member at the White House wanted the riot to stop, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified. When asked if that included Trump, he declined to answer.

Here are five things you may have missed from the hearing:

Pence's security team called family members to tell them goodbye.

During the height of the riot, then–vice president Mike Pence's security staff feared for their lives and were calling family members to say they loved them, according to a White House security officer who anonymously testified via a recording.



After rioters broke into the Capitol at 2:13 p.m., Pence's security team began to plan to get him to safety, but they weren't sure how successful they were going to be. Rioters at one point came within 40 feet of Pence, surveillance video showed.

"There was a lot of yelling, a lot of very personal calls over the radio, so it was disturbing," the security officer said during his testimony. "I don't like talking about it, but there were calls to say goodbye to family members.

"If they're running out of options, and they're getting nervous, it sounds like that we came very close to either (Secret) Service having to use lethal options or worse."

Sen. Josh Hawley fled rioters after showing them support.