A Man Is Tweeting Through His Dysentery, But Don’t Worry, It’s For Science

Everyone posts crap tweets, but at least Jake Eberts’ are for science.



Eberts is part of a clinical trial to test vaccines for shigella, the bacteria that causes dysentery, an infection of the intestines that results in diarrhea containing blood or mucus.

He tweeted in anticipation of it on Apr. 3 — “Tomorrow I am going to be deliberately infected with dysentery and kept in a quarantine facility for 11 days as part of a Phase IIc vaccine clinical trial. That sounds dark but I assure you I am extremely excited to overshare this journey with everyone.” — and the post quickly went viral, garnering him more than 1,500 new followers, many of them medical professionals.

“I normally just tweet about Chinese foreign policy and Wikipedia and dumb gay things,” Eberts, 26, told BuzzFeed News.