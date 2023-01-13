The Dallas Zoo Is Closed After A Clouded Leopard Escaped Its Enclosure And Has Gone Missing

Fun!!!

"Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts," the Dallas Zoo tweeted again. "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can.

"Our focus right now is on locating the animal."

Harrison Edell, executive vice president of animal care and conservation at Dallas Zoo, told reporters Friday that the clouded leopard is named Nova and she is 4 years old and between 20 and 25 pounds.

"More likely than not when she's scared, she's going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds, and hope not to be noticed," Edell said.

The zoo did find the tear in the mesh where the clouded leopard escaped her habitat.

Dallas Police said in an email to BuzzFeed News that zoo staff believe the animal is still on zoo property.

"Patrol units along with the unmanned Aircraft System unit (Drone) are on scene and assisting with locating the animal," the police said.