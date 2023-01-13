The Dallas Zoo Is Closed After A Clouded Leopard Escaped Its Enclosure And Has Gone Missing

On Friday, the Dallas Zoo announced it was closed for the day.
A holiday, question mark, you may be wondering. No. Stay at work. It's just that a leopard is loose.
"We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," the Dallas Zoo tweeted on Friday. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time."
Fun!!!
"Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts," the Dallas Zoo tweeted again. "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can.
"Our focus right now is on locating the animal."
Harrison Edell, executive vice president of animal care and conservation at Dallas Zoo, told reporters Friday that the clouded leopard is named Nova and she is 4 years old and between 20 and 25 pounds.
"More likely than not when she's scared, she's going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds, and hope not to be noticed," Edell said.
The zoo did find the tear in the mesh where the clouded leopard escaped her habitat.
Dallas Police said in an email to BuzzFeed News that zoo staff believe the animal is still on zoo property.
"Patrol units along with the unmanned Aircraft System unit (Drone) are on scene and assisting with locating the animal," the police said.
If you're in the Dallas area and want to be on the lookout, you should know that a clouded leopard has short legs and a small tail, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. "The coat is brown or yellowish-gray and covered with irregular dark stripes, spots and blotches," reads its site.
They prefer to live in lowland tropical rainforests, which is not Dallas, unfortunately. They are carnivores, but don't freak out; they typically prey on gibbons, macaques, slow loris, small deer, and wild boars.
Clouded leopards are primarily nocturnal, so really, there's a good chance this loose leopard is just taking a nap somewhere. But lock your windows, just in case.
The Dallas Zoo did not immediately return our request for more information.