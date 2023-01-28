The Transgender Singer And Model In Taylor Swift’s New Music Video Said Representation Matters When Trans People Are Being Dehumanized

Laith Ashley De La Cruz has barely slept. It’s been about 16 hours since Taylor Swift released the music video for her song “Lavender Haze,” in which De La Cruz plays her love interest.

“The notifications just kept coming in and I was so excited I didn’t want to put my phone on silent mode,” the singer and model told BuzzFeed News on Friday. “I was just scrolling and looking and reposting and all of the things, and trying to respond to as many messages as possible.”

Being in a Taylor Swift video is exciting enough, but De La Cruz is also making headlines because he’s a transgender man playing the singer’s love interest — something fans and activists are excited to see. It’s a mark of representation during a time when politicians are attacking the rights of transgender people. More than 120 anti-LGBTQ bills have already been introduced over the past year, including in Oklahoma, where a bill was introduced that would prevent anyone younger than 26 from accessing gender-affirming care.

De La Cruz said having a trans person in a music video like “Lavender Haze,” which already has more than 5 million views, is huge for representation.

“Having a trans person just being in love on screen, it’s humanizing trans people,” he said. “We deserve to exist. We deserve to take up space in society. We will always exist regardless of anti-trans propaganda.”