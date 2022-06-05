Justine Lindsay Is NFL’s First Openly Trans Cheerleader

In a league not known for its progressiveness, Justine Lindsay just made NFL history.

The 29-year-old is the newest member of the Topcats, the Carolina Panthers cheerleading squad — and she’s the first openly trans NFL cheerleader.

In an Instagram post announcing that she was joining the Topcats, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates — and also to the rest of her community.

“Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader’s @topcats as the first Transgender female,” read the caption, which was next to a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.

“I was so scared,” Lindsay told BuzzFeed News about posting the Instagram in her first interview since joining the team. “There’s just some things you can’t post.”

