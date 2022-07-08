These Sisters Started The “He’s A 10 But” Meme Because They Wanted Realistic Dating Standards

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Everyone knows dating is a crapshoot, so Mary and Leah Woods decided they needed a better way to figure out if a man was worth their time — and the internet has embraced it.



During a road trip, the sisters from Huntington Beach, California, were playing the game “He’s perfectly perfect, but,” which Leah learned from friends, where they said the phrase and followed it with an attribute that would make someone reconsider if the man actually was so perfect.

“We were playing that for a little while, but we were like, ‘Honestly, if we’re being realistic, if he’s a 10 out of 10, but he just won’t get his driver’s license, that’s just so impractical,’” Mary said. “It was a group effort of how can we make this more realistic?”

That’s when the scale came in, and the Woods sisters created a memeable game: Start with a number and then add a characteristic that will shift it.

They posted their first attempt on TikTok.