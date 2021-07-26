 Skip To Content
How Are You Dealing With Friends Who Aren't Vaccinated?

Have you cut them off? Have you uninvited them from something? Was there a fight? Are things awkward now? Tell us!

By Paige Skinner

Paige Skinner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 26, 2021, at 1:56 p.m. ET

Even though vaccines are readily available in the United States, some people are still choosing not to get them, causing tension in friendship groups.

BuzzFeed News wants to hear how you're dealing with friends who aren't vaccinated. Have you cut them off? Gotten into a fight? Are things awkward now?

Please fill out this form and we may be in touch for a story.

