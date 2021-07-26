How Are You Dealing With Friends Who Aren't Vaccinated?
Have you cut them off? Have you uninvited them from something? Was there a fight? Are things awkward now? Tell us!
Even though vaccines are readily available in the United States, some people are still choosing not to get them, causing tension in friendship groups.
Please fill out this form and we may be in touch for a story.
