Emma Chamberlain’s Online Store Closed After Fans Critiqued A Listing For A $10,000 Instagram DM

Since Saliba's tweet, Chamberlain’s online shop has been "under construction." In a statement to BuzzFeed News following the publication of this story, Chamberlain's representatives called claims that she was selling DMs for $10,000 "false and inaccurate." Her representatives suggested that the post may have been part of testing and said that Chamberlain was never aware of it.

Celebrities and influencers charging fans for personalized messages isn't anything new. Cameo, a site where anyone can buy a personalized video message from their favorite D-list celebrity, has been around for years. But the most expensive Cameo is $2,000 for a customized video message from Gurdeep Pandher , whose dancing videos have gone viral.

Saliba told BuzzFeed News that at first she thought the $10,000 message for sale on Chamberlain's site was a typo. Saliba said she used to listen to Chamberlain's podcast, Anything Goes, but doesn't anymore because she didn't find it relatable.

"Nothing against her, but I’m a WOC working multiple jobs in grad school and I just got tired of someone who was very wealthy complain about how hard their life is," Saliba said.

So after not listening to the podcast for about six months, Saliba googled it to see what she had missed. And that's when she stumbled upon the online store’s page with the $10,000 DM.