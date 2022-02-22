A Florida Lawmaker Has Backed Off His Proposal That Would Have Forced Teachers To Out Students To Their Parents

The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, condemned the bill, citing its own research that found the inclusion of sexual identity issues in the classroom can benefit queer students' mental health. LGBTQ students who learned about queer issues in the classroom had a 23% lower chance of reporting a suicide attempt, the group added.

“Banning speech about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms would not only be an infringement on civil rights, it would also erase entire chapters of history, classic literature, and critical health information from textbooks, to say nothing of erasing students themselves," said Sam Ames, director of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project, in a statement. "LGBTQ youth deserve to learn that they are not alone — that they have a rich history and culture, and heroes like Marsha P. Johnson, Harvey Milk, and Bayard Rustin."



Harding did not respond to a request for comment.

Besides sexual orientation and gender identity, the bill would also require the school to inform parents of healthcare services offered on campus and notify them about any health screenings for their child in kindergarten through third grade.

Lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on amendments to the bill before it goes to the state Senate for review.

The US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386. Find other international suicide helplines at Befrienders Worldwide (befrienders.org).