Twin Cheerleading Stars Say Their Coach Sexually Abused Them For Years During Training

Twin cheerleading stars Hannah and Jessica Gerlacher filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that a former coach sexually abused them for years starting when they were 15 years old.

The sisters, now 22, allege Jason McCartney, a coach at Cheer Athletics, which has gyms in Texas, Florida, and New York, abused them under the pretense of “spotting” — that is, when an athlete is assisted during difficult moves. The Gerlachers allege McCartney touched their breasts, crotches, and butts and pushed his erection against them while training at gyms in the Austin area.

The Gerlachers, who are award-winning cheer competitors turned coaches with more than 65,000 Instagram followers and a popular YouTube channel, also list Cheer Athletics and the US All Star Cheer Federation as defendants, accusing them of doing nothing when an anonymous complaint was filed against McCartney.



"The silence surrounding abusive coaches, and the failures of gyms like Cheer Athletics and USASF to protect minor athletes has to stop," Hannah and Jessica Gerlacher said in a joint statement. "We have gained strength from watching women in gymnastics speak out about abuse, and we are here to stop a similar culture in the sport of cheerleading. What they did to us, how he touched us, how we were treated is not okay. We wanted to feel nothing but love for our sport, but now it's combined with a feeling of disgust, not only at how Coach McCartney used us, but also about how all the other adults let it happen, in a place where we were supposed to feel safe.”

