Rizzuto also said that BYU students are required to take its “Eternal Family” class. It teaches “the doctrine of the family,” which is the church’s teaching that “​​God created a man and a woman who were the two essential halves of a family.” The class includes lessons like “Spousal Stewardships (Unity): Divine Gender and Meeting the Needs of Children” and “The Fragmentation of Marriage: Same-Sex Marriage, Sexual Identity, and Sexual Agency.” Rizzuto said her teacher tried her best to be inclusive of LGBTQ relationships, but that the curriculum required by the school made that mission almost impossible. Because of this, the class traumatized Rizzuto. Comments from her classmates made her feel like an “other,” so much so that during the first two weeks, she said she left crying every time.

“It’s just hard, even when the professor is doing their best, to sit week after week in a class that’s core curriculum is about teaching you why it’s wrong to be yourself,” she said. “It’s something that just brings up a lot of trauma and hard feelings.”

Julia Sasine, a senior sociology major who identifies as a lesbian, queer woman, said she was once reported for violating the honor code, for a reason unrelated to her queerness, and that the fallout was “the most traumatic part” of her time at BYU. The university’s anti-LGBTQ culture and fear tactics can make even the closest friends turn on one another, Sasine added, pointing out that it was her then–best friend who turned her in. Since then, she hasn’t been able to trust anyone.

Sasine declined to disclose what got her sent to the honor code office, but she said it resulted in her being placed on a year’s probation, which included “steps of rehabilitation and adherence to the honor code standings”: writing an essay based on the tenets of the honor code, attending weekly university forums and devotionals, studying religious materials, daily journaling, and attending presentations from church leaders. She said she met alone with honor code counselors, whom she described as adult men “who had no professional counseling or therapy credentials but who acted on giving behavioral and emotional advice.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a BYU spokesperson said ​​that the honor code staff goes through “ongoing training on important topics, such as trauma and sexual assault.”

“The staff has also completed trainings by Counseling and Psychological Services including in QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer), recognizing signs of suicidal ideation,” according to the statement. “Additional trainings also include trauma-informed care, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), addiction, mental health, and other relevant topics. The members of the HCO staff also come with a wide variety of experience, background, and training in working with students.”

Sasine said that to this day, she refuses to walk anywhere near the honor code office. She tries her best not to do anything that would get her sent back, including being in a queer relationship.

“The entire experience was extremely traumatizing,” she said. “From being betrayed by my best friend, to being blindly interrogated with no representation or advocate on my side, I learned quickly that surviving at BYU was going to be extremely difficult, and that thriving was out of the question. I built up an extremely tough exterior while battling anxiety, PTSD, and intense, all-consuming shame.”

BYU’s ban on dating is part of a long history of churches treating LGBTQ people as sinners and outcasts, said Paul Carlos Southwick, the director of the Religious Exemption Accountability Project and the lawyer who represented the LGBTQ students in the federal lawsuit. Southwick told BuzzFeed News in a statement that the investigation into BYU being dropped recently is just another example of the government siding with discrimination.

“By dismissing this investigation, the federal government has not only dashed the hopes of many LGBTQ+ students who saw the investigation as a sign of good things to come, but it has placed the government’s stamp of approval on BYU’s discriminatory practices, which the government not only funds, but has now formally handed out a license to discriminate,” Southwick said.

Even though the investigation was dismissed, some students still wanted to keep fighting for their school’s queer classmates and figure out what actions they could take to show their pride. The gay student who asked to be anonymous decided to call on the local LGBTQ community for help. He came up with the idea for a love-based protest, made a graphic, and sent it around to as many people as he could think of. It worked.

On Valentine’s Day, about a week after the investigation was dropped, more than 100 people, none of whom were BYU students, walked onto campus and performed queer public displays of affection. They were local LGBTQ activists, BYU grads, and members of the nearby queer community who had seen the post and wanted to show solidarity. They held hands and kissed in broad daylight in the middle of campus. Others wore clothes that illustrated their pride, like a sweatshirt portraying art by Keith Haring, a gay graffiti artist from the 1980s famous for his protest art against the government’s treatment of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The protesters stood in for the LGBTQ BYU students on campus, hoping to help them feel a little less alone. No arrests were made, the demonstrators said on social media, but campus security stood nearby.

“Emotions were definitely near the surface for me all day,” Shill said. “Seeing couples reminded me that that will be me one day. Me and my future husband will be able to live a real life and thrive. For now, I just need to work for that. It will be all that more worth it.”

It was the latest sign that some LGBTQ students at the university are tired of living in fear. The student who asked to remain anonymous said he does everything to protect himself while dating another man, but he is starting to feel less scared. In fact, he said, he might be ready to fight back.

“I’m just so used to being oppressed that I’m like, I am going to operate right now in a way that is the most authentic and in the happiest way,” he said. “At Stonewall, they fought back for the first time because they were so sick of it. I’m just sick of it.” ●