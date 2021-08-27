 Skip To Content
The Best Memes About The Milk Crate Challenge On The Internet

The challenge has already been banned from TikTok.

By Paige Skinner

Picture of Paige Skinner Paige Skinner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 27, 2021, at 2:51 p.m. ET

The milk crate challenge — a recent social media trend where people attempt (and usually fail) to climb stacks of milk crates — has already been banned from TikTok for promoting dangerous acts.

When users try to search "milk crate challenge" on TikTok, they are led to TikTok's community guidelines.

"TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content," a TikTok spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

But videos continue to pop up on Twitter and Instagram of people trying to complete the challenge. There's a woman who did it successfully in high heels. One man did it while rolling a joint. One Dallas woman ended up in the hospital after she fell on concrete.

Here are the best memes about the highly dangerous challenge.

ben wasserman @benwassertweet

BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Milk Crate Challenge

Twitter: @benwassertweet
MALCOLM @Malcolm_Xtasy

Healthcare professionals when they gotta deal with COVID patients and the milk crate challenge

Twitter: @Malcolm_Xtasy
Dolla Bill Nephew @trez_Legit

Them insurance companies watching y’all do the milk crate challenge like-

Twitter: @trez_Legit
Pryce Jones @OfficialPryce

People after the milk crate challenge #milkcratechallenge

Twitter: @OfficialPryce
Dylan Evans @_dje38

Coming to work after the milk crate challenge

Twitter: @_dje38
Pedro Sanchez @Londo_24

Just wanna say whoever made up this milk crate challenge dumb af, but thank you so much 🤣🤣🤣

Twitter: @Londo_24
Yvie Rocks @yviedoesit

ER doctors and nurses watching these milk crate challenges....

Twitter: @yviedoesit


Burned Retinas @ColonelFancy

"I'll try the milk crate challenge, I think I can do it." My knees:

Twitter: @ColonelFancy
Nicole Graham @GrahamLibrarian

Feel like we're living the milk crate challenge everyday in public education.

Twitter: @GrahamLibrarian
Kenny Lay (Parody) @EnronChairman

The original milk crate challenge:

Twitter: @EnronChairman
Justin Credible @FearlessDeuce

Chiropractors everywhere looking at this Milk Crate Challenge like…

Twitter: @FearlessDeuce




