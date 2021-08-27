The Best Memes About The Milk Crate Challenge On The Internet

The milk crate challenge — a recent social media trend where people attempt (and usually fail) to climb stacks of milk crates — has already been banned from TikTok for promoting dangerous acts.



When users try to search "milk crate challenge" on TikTok, they are led to TikTok's community guidelines.

"TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content," a TikTok spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

But videos continue to pop up on Twitter and Instagram of people trying to complete the challenge. There's a woman who did it successfully in high heels. One man did it while rolling a joint. One Dallas woman ended up in the hospital after she fell on concrete.

Here are the best memes about the highly dangerous challenge.