School Is Back And Thousands Of Students Are Already In Quarantine After Being Exposed To COVID-19

A campus supervisor directs a student to his kindergarten class on the first day of instruction at Roosevelt Elementary School in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 12, 2021.

Thousands of students who have returned to schools across the US are already in quarantine after having been exposed to COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on reopening plans.

All 53 fourth-graders at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in Richmond, Virginia, have been quarantined after four students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The students will go to class virtually until they're cleared to go back to school in a county where only about 42% of population is vaccinated.

The fourth-graders weren't able to get vaccinated because the doses have so far only been authorized for kids 12 and up.

“I think given what we saw over the first couple of weeks, we’re gonna take a much more active role in that oversight and a more muscular approach to managing Patrick Henry and ensuring that all the protocols are followed,” Superintendent Jason Kamras told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

But thousands of children who have recently returned to school are already paying the consequences of Delta's rapid spread.

In a South Carolina school district, 126 students and 22 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week back at school, resulting in more than 600 students and seven staff members having to quarantine after coming in contact with those who were positive. Masks are an option for Kershaw School District students even though just 42% of Kershaw County residents are vaccinated, according to The State. (Because of Delta, the CDC has recommended that schools require universal masking for anyone two and up, regardless of vaccination status.)

Pediatric cases of COVID-19 are rising nationwide as infections continue to surge in areas with low vaccination rates. While the vast majority of kids with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, such as runny noses, coughs, and fevers, a very small percentage — from 0.1% to 1.9% — end up hospitalized, according to data reported by 23 states and New York City and compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.



Some parents have expressed concern about the outbreaks on Twitter.

