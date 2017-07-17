Your Favorite Flip-Flops Are Part Of Brazil’s Ridiculous Political Mess
The company that makes Havaianas was sold for more than $1 billion after its owners were indicted earlier this year on corruption charges.
The maker of Hollywood’s favorite flip-flops has gotten tangled up in Brazil’s long-running corruption scandal.
The flip-flop company, which has been around since 1962 and whose footwear is a staple in Brazil, became famous in the United States as a favorite of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox.
The move to sell Alpargatas comes after Brazil's President Michel Temer ordered a halt to further financing of J&F Investments.
Weirdly enough, this isn’t the first time the fashionable sandals have found themselves part of the three-year-old investigation into a money laundering scheme known as Operation Car Wash.
The Operation Car Wash investigation has uncovered bribes and corruption in the highest levels of Brazil’s governing and corporate elite.
CORRECTION
Brazil's former president is named Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. An earlier version of this story misnamed him.
