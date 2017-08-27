23 Photos Of The Destruction Left Behind By Hurricane Harvey Shortly After It Made Landfall

BuzzFeed News

These photos are updated as of Saturday evening, Aug. 28.

By Otillia Steadman

Posted on August 26, 2017, at 10:40 p.m. ET

A car lies abandoned near downed telephone polls in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.
Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

Flooded houses are seen from a US Coast Guard helicopter during a flight from Port Aransas to Port O&#x27;Connor, Texas, on Saturday.
Handout / Reuters

A man braves the wind and rain in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday.
Eric Gay / AP

Residents wait to be evacuated in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday.
Eric Gay / AP

The US Coast Guard rescues people from a distressed vessel near Port Aransas Saturday.
Martha Nigrelle / Army National Guard / Via Defense.gov

A downed streetlight flashes green in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A car crushed by a huge tree in Rockport, Texas.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

An overturned trailer in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP

Rescue workers evacuate an elderly woman in Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Eric Gay / AP

A boat is partially submerged in Rockport, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP

The storm destroyed boats in this storage facility in Rockport, Texas.
Adrees Latif / Reuters

Billy Raney and Donna Raney climb over the wreckage of their apartment in Rockport, Texas.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The canned foods section of a Houston Walmart was nearly emptied as people prepared for Hurricane Harvey.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A collapsed highway sign lies across Interstate 37 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Mohammad Khursheed / Reuters

A destroyed plane rests upside down at Aransas County Airport near Rockport, Texas.
Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

A woman tries to retrieve an item from a destroyed house in Fulton, Texas, on Saturday.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

Steve Culver cries with his dog, Otis, on Saturday after Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport, where he and his wife took shelter.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The hurricane tore off the roof of this coin laundry in Rockport, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP

The end wall of the Fairfield Inn in Rockport was partially torn away by the storm.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

A car is surrounded by floodwaters in Point Comfort, Texas, on Saturday.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

A military helicopter flies over a destroyed house in Rockport, Texas.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

Keedan Garcia, 8, holds his kitten as he waits with his family to be evacuated in Corpus Christi on Friday.
Eric Gay / AP

People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.

