Scotland Will Be The First Country To Mandate LGBTI Education

Scotland will be the first country in the world to include education on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex issues in school curricula, after adopting recommendations that will make LGBTI education mandatory in all public schools by 2021.

“Our education system must support everyone to reach their full potential,” Deputy First Minister John Swinney said in a statement. “That is why it is vital the curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools.”

The Scottish Parliament adopted all 33 recommendations put forth by the LGBTI Inclusive Education Working Group, which are intended to address bullying, discrimination, and prejudice in schools.

Ninety percent of LGBT people in Scotland have experienced homophobia, biphobia or transphobia at school, and 27% of LGBT people have attempted suicide as a result of bullying according to a 2016 study from the Time for Inclusive Education Campaign, which worked closely with the government on the initiative.

The curriculum will include material on different identities and terminology, history of the LGBTI movement, and how to recognize and address homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia. It will also cover issues like respect, privacy, and consent.

The TIE Campaign tweeted about the victory Thursday, saying, "WE DID IT!"