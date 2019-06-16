Even Lena Headey Says She Was Disappointed By Cersei's Death On "Game Of Thrones"

But it wasn't military defeat, assassination, dragon fire, or even childbirth. It was a boulder. A literal rock. And, she died in the arms of the man who loved her, her brother Jaime.

Cersei Lannister amassed an army’s-worth of enemies over the eight seasons of Game of Thrones, and there were tons of different theories about how she would finally meet her end.

cersei gets killed by a CAVE IN??? BITCH SOME ROCKS????? the line to kill her got so long the deli stopped giving out numbers and a ROCK punched her ticket????? i want a refund

#GamefThrones fans: coming up with elaborate theories on how cersei will die including death by arya, jaime, tyrion, euron, etc. The creators of the show:

And it turns out Lena Headey, the actor who played Cersei, wasn't totally happy either.

“I will say, I wanted a better death,” she told the Guardian in an interview published on Sunday.

“Obviously you dream of your death,” she said.

Headey had previously told Entertainment Weekly that although she wanted something bigger for her character's final moments, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister on the show, had convinced her that it was a fitting ending for the pair.

“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her,” she told EW. “They came into the world together and now they leave together.”

In the interview with the Guardian, she acknowledged that it was always going to be hard to conclude the show in a way that was satisfying to everyone.



"I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone," she said. "No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”



Even so, it was a quiet end for a woman who'd ruthlessly clawed her way from personal tragedies to the Iron Throne.

“You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted," she said.

