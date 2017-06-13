Brazil Is Coming To Snatch The "Most Extra Politics" Crown From The US

Evaristo Sa / AFP / Getty Images

As the investigation continues to spiral outward like a galaxy unfurling as the universe approaches heat death, more companies and more people are shown to be part of the constellation of corruption. The latest and greatest is JBS, the world’s largest meatpacking company. Rather than do jail time, JBS executives opted for a plea bargain in which they agreed to provide evidence showing that they had bribed Brazil’s current and previous two presidents to the tune of about $85 million in exchange for loans from Brazil’s development bank.

In March, the CEO of JBS visited President Temer at his residence and made a secret recording in which Temer appears to encourage him to continue the bribes. A week later, federal police recorded video of another politician from Temer’s party meeting up with JBS executives at a pizzeria and then walking away with a wheeled suitcase full of cash for himself and Temer, according to prosecutors. Temer has said that the recording was doctored and denies that the cash was for him.

The Order of Attorneys of Brazil, Brazil’s bar association, has filed a petition with Congress to impeach Temer. Temer says that the recording was doctored to make him look bad and has promised that he’s not going anywhere, but when more than 100 — ONE HUNDRED — politicians, not to mention CEOs and other business executives, are being investigated, it’s a little hard to believe that anyone’s telling the truth.