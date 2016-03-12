BuzzFeed News

8 Things You Probably Missed While Paying Attention To Trump

What actually happened this week?

By Otillia Steadman

Posted on March 12, 2016, at 12:12 p.m. ET

1. Prosecutors in Brazil charged former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with money laundering, seeking his arrest.

Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images

2. Turkish newspaper Zaman was taken over by the government and began publishing pro-regime propaganda.

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

3. The United Nations released a report saying the South Sudanese Army has allowed allied militias to rape women as a form of payment.

Albert Gonzalez Farran / AFP / Getty Images

4. "Blunt force injuries to the head" were the cause of death for former Putin aide and co-founder of RT, Mikhail Lesin, the DC medical examiner's office said in a report released four months after he was found dead in a DC hotel room.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters
5. The extreme right-wing 'People's Party-Our Slovakia' took eight percent of the vote in parliamentary elections, and the governing party lost its majority.

Vladimir Simicek / AFP / Getty Images

6. Everyone wanted to argue about The Obama Doctrine.

Pool / Getty Images

7. The drama around Sean Penn's interview with Mexican drug lord El Chapo continued, with this profile of actress Kate Del Castillo, who arranged it.

Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

8. And for something fun — Nigerian emojis are where it's at. Owambe!

Afro Emoji
