There's A New Dating For Black People And People Are Concerned
#shutdownsmoochr
Smoochr is a new dating app catering to black people that allows users to filter potential dates by hair type and skin tone.
"Some of us have skin tone preferences, so you can search black singles by complexion," the site explains in its About section. Many feel the site encourages colorism by making it okay to favor certain black attributes over others.
Here’s a breakdown of why some want to #ShutDownSmoochr:
1. The website completely excludes the LGBTQ community.
2. The description of skin tones might remind you of a Starbucks menu.
3. They didn't put "good hair" as an option, but they might as well have.
4. They compare lip size to "soup coolers" and "duck lips," which is just problematic for so many reasons.
5. There is also a section where you can describe your body type.
6. And lastly, there is a section where you choose your character, and many people feel this section is rooted in black stereotypes that have been perpetuated for years.
In the wake of the release of the site, there’s been a hashtag movement to #ShutDownSmoochr
BuzzFeed has reached out to Smoochr founder Larry Kenebrew Jr. for comment.
