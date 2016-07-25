BuzzFeed News

There's A New Dating For Black People And People Are Concerned

#shutdownsmoochr

By Nyla Wissa

Posted on July 25, 2016, at 5:34 p.m. ET

Smoochr is a new dating app catering to black people that allows users to filter potential dates by hair type and skin tone.

When you hit the homepage, the first thing you see is &quot;Discover Black Singles by complexion, hair type, and more!&quot;
Smoochr / Via smoochr.com

"Some of us have skin tone preferences, so you can search black singles by complexion," the site explains in its About section. Many feel the site encourages colorism by making it okay to favor certain black attributes over others.

The Root / Via theroot.com

Here’s a breakdown of why some want to #ShutDownSmoochr:

VH1 / Via Giphy.com

1. The website completely excludes the LGBTQ community.

Smoochr / Via smoochr.com
2. The description of skin tones might remind you of a Starbucks menu.

Smoochr / Via smoochr.com

3. They didn't put "good hair" as an option, but they might as well have.

Smoochr / Via smoochr.com

4. They compare lip size to "soup coolers" and "duck lips," which is just problematic for so many reasons.

Smoochr / Via smoochr.com

5. There is also a section where you can describe your body type.

Smoochr / Via smoochr.com
6. And lastly, there is a section where you choose your character, and many people feel this section is rooted in black stereotypes that have been perpetuated for years.

Smoochr / Via smoochr.com

In the wake of the release of the site, there’s been a hashtag movement to #ShutDownSmoochr

Dismayed to see an app that promotes colorism and somehw makes dating even more superficial than other apps have managed to #shutdownsmoochr
Daniel Adeyanju @NYCDan_

Twitter / Via Twitter: @NYCDan_
My #smoochr name bout to be NappyNChocolateWithAWeave or CocoaProtectiveStyle 😂😂😂
blackgurltech @blackgurltech

Twitter / Via Twitter: @blackgurltech
smoochr described in one pic... #shutdownsmoochr
mel(anin) brooks @freauxgurlfresh

Twitter / Via Twitter: @freauxgurlfresh
I thought Smoochr was fake, but the colorism and texture discrimination is VERY real. See for yourself. #ShutdownSmoochr
Beamer @BeamerDoesMedia

Twitter / Via Twitter: @BeamerDoesMedia
Smoochr is another instance of what happens when capitalism and internalized racism meet each other. #shutdownsmoochr
Hen.D @thehenman_12

Twitter / Via Twitter: @thehenman_12

BuzzFeed has reached out to Smoochr founder Larry Kenebrew Jr. for comment.

