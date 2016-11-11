GrubHub CEO Suggests That Employees Who Agree With Trump's Rhetoric Should Resign

“If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here," CEO Matt Maloney said in an email to more than 1,000 employees.





The CEO of GrubHub, a publicly traded food delivery company that also includes Seamless and MenuPages, sent a companywide email on Wednesday inviting employees to resign if they agreed with the some of the demeaning and hateful rhetoric that marked Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Matt Maloney, CEO and co-founder of the Chicago-based company, which has a $3.16 billion market capitalization and more than 1,000 employees, is a Hillary Clinton supporter. In the email, Maloney noted his shock and concern for the safety of his employees during Trump's presidency.

Further I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can. As we all try to understand what this vote means to us, I want to affirm to anyone on our team that is scared or feels personally exposed, that I and-[ everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States. If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team.

Earlier in the email, Maloney wrote that Trump would have been fired for some of his comments on the campaign trail if he had been a GrubHub employee. “While demeaning, insulting and ridiculing minorities, immigrants and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump, I want to be clear that this behavior — and these views, have no place at Grubhub. Had he worked here, many of his comments would have resulted in his immediate termination," Maloney wrote.

The subject of the email, which was obtained by Fox News, was: “So… that happened… what’s next?” Maloney told Fox News that "almost 20 percent” of his employees personally thanked him for the message. “I am not embarrassed by it," he said.

