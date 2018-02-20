BuzzFeed News

Mitt Romney Just Accepted Trump's Endorsement After Saying He Wouldn't

President Trump has previously called Romney "one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics."

By Nidhi Prakash

Nidhi Prakash

Posted on February 20, 2018, at 12:51 a.m. ET

Last week Mitt Romney, former Massachusetts governor and failed presidential candidate, launched a Senate bid in Utah.

Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images

Romney's running for the seat of retiring senator Orrin Hatch, who President Trump had publicly urged to run for reelection.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Trump and Romney have had a ~complicated~ relationship, you see, dating back to when Trump endorsed Romney in 2012.

Thanks for your help in the NV victory MT @RealDonaldTrump Let’s make @BarackObama a one term president http://t.co/S29azx4I #OneTermFund
Mitt Romney @MittRomney

Thanks for your help in the NV victory MT @RealDonaldTrump Let’s make @BarackObama a one term president http://t.co/S29azx4I #OneTermFund

But then Romney lost, and began criticizing Trump four years later when he started running for president.

.@realDonaldTrump taxes for last 4+ years are still being audited. There are more #bombshells or he would release them.
Mitt Romney @MittRomney

.@realDonaldTrump taxes for last 4+ years are still being audited. There are more #bombshells or he would release them.

Romney called Trump "a phony" and "a fraud," and mocked his scandal-plagued Trump University.

Here's what I know. Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. (1/2)
Mitt Romney @MittRomney

Here's what I know. Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. (1/2)

He said he "would NOT have accepted" Trump's endorsement in 2012 if Trump had made the kinds of comments he made in the 2016 election.

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement
Mitt Romney @MittRomney

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement

He even described Trump's behavior as un-American.

A disqualifying &amp; disgusting response by @realDonaldTrump to the KKK. His coddling of repugnant bigotry is not in the character of America.
Mitt Romney @MittRomney

A disqualifying &amp; disgusting response by @realDonaldTrump to the KKK. His coddling of repugnant bigotry is not in the character of America.

Never one to shy from a fight, Trump called Romney "one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics."

Mitt Romney, who was one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics, is now pushing me on tax returns. Dope!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Mitt Romney, who was one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics, is now pushing me on tax returns. Dope!

He also famously called Romney a "choke artist" and said he was "begging" for Trump's endorsement in 2012 — something he's also repeated several times on Twitter.

.@MittRomney can only speak negatively about my presidential chances because I have been openly hard on his terrible "choke" loss to Obama!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@MittRomney can only speak negatively about my presidential chances because I have been openly hard on his terrible "choke" loss to Obama!

Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is

Failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney, the man who "choked" and let us all down, is now endorsing Lyin' Ted Cruz. This is good for me!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney, the man who "choked" and let us all down, is now endorsing Lyin' Ted Cruz. This is good for me!

Mitt Romney had his chance and blew it. Lindsey Graham ran for president, got ZERO, and quit! Why are they now spokesmen against me? Sad!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Mitt Romney had his chance and blew it. Lindsey Graham ran for president, got ZERO, and quit! Why are they now spokesmen against me? Sad!

Why did Mitt Romney BEG me for my endorsement four years ago?
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Why did Mitt Romney BEG me for my endorsement four years ago?

Anyway, Trump won the election and invited Romney to a very awkward dinner to discuss whether he might serve as secretary of state. (Spoiler: He didn't get the job despite the very public audition.)

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Anyway, that's old news now because welcome to 2018!!

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Sena… https://t.co/h1RaVb2OVj
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Sena… https://t.co/h1RaVb2OVj

Best Friends Forever!!

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and en… https://t.co/PyeE0ZhCD9
Mitt Romney @MittRomney

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and en… https://t.co/PyeE0ZhCD9

All's well!

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
