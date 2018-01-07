BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Lana Del Rey Said Radiohead Are Suing Her For Copyright Infringement

news

Lana Del Rey Said Radiohead Are Suing Her For Copyright Infringement

"Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court," the singer tweeted, in response to reports that the band was suing over similarities between Del Rey's "Get Free" and Radiohead's "Creep."

By Nidhi Prakash and Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Nidhi Prakash

Nidhi Prakash

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 7, 2018, at 7:50 p.m. ET

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 2:40 p.m. ET


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Lana Del Rey tweeted Radiohead are suing her for copyright infringement because the band claims a song on her latest record copies elements of their 1993 hit song "Creep."

After the Sun reported on Sunday that Radiohead were "considering suing" over the song, "Get Free," Del Rey wrote on Twitter, "It's true about the lawsuit ... Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100%… https://t.co/3PGTF2JE3G
Lana Del Rey @LanaDelRey

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100%… https://t.co/3PGTF2JE3G

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The song is currently credited to Del Rey, Kieron Menzies, and Rick Nowels. The Sun quoted an anonymous source saying, “It’s understood that Radiohead’s team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.”

Representatives for Del Rey and Radiohead did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

After the original release of "Creep," Mike Hazlewood and Albert Hammond — writers of the 1974 song "The Air That I Breathe," popularized by the Hollies — reportedly sued the band over similarities between the two songs; Hammond and Hazlewood now have writing credits on the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

After Del Rey confirmed the suit Sunday, her fans took to social media to defend the singer and express their support.

Me arriving to defend Lana Del Rey at all costs
Johnnyj @JJBrEua

Me arriving to defend Lana Del Rey at all costs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lana Del Rey stans burning Radiohead at the stake
issa rose @RoisinDoherty_

Lana Del Rey stans burning Radiohead at the stake

Reply Retweet Favorite
all jokes aside radiohead was one of my fav bands but now they’re cancelled bc the songs sound nothing alike theyre… https://t.co/45jP2Q8SdO
𝑔𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓃𝒸𝒽𝓎𝒶𝓈𝓈 @givenchyass

all jokes aside radiohead was one of my fav bands but now they’re cancelled bc the songs sound nothing alike theyre… https://t.co/45jP2Q8SdO

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
me coming up with witchcraft to defend lana against radiohead in court
emre @emrejique

me coming up with witchcraft to defend lana against radiohead in court

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some started trolling Radiohead.

Radiohead’s Instagram right now
Joe @JoePassmore

Radiohead’s Instagram right now

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people were confused by the lawsuit, and pointed out that Radiohead had also been sued for plagiarizing "Creep."

okay I love radiohead but how are they gonna sue lana del rey over a song they got sued for plagiarizing themselves
misty mountains @mindcrawler_

okay I love radiohead but how are they gonna sue lana del rey over a song they got sued for plagiarizing themselves

Reply Retweet Favorite
Radiohead were sued by The Hollies and now Radiohead are suing Lana Del Ray? Utter madness!
Boy George @BoyGeorge

Radiohead were sued by The Hollies and now Radiohead are suing Lana Del Ray? Utter madness!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Radiohead had their supporters too.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com
Just listened to the Lana Del Radiohead song. She’s gonna lose that lawsuit.
Ethan Embry @EmbryEthan

Just listened to the Lana Del Radiohead song. She’s gonna lose that lawsuit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people were just here for the drama.

this radiohead vs lana del rey shit bout to tear white families apart
SadeVEVO @fillegrossiere

this radiohead vs lana del rey shit bout to tear white families apart

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lana vs Radiohead is going to break up the most annoying couples on Instagram
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

Lana vs Radiohead is going to break up the most annoying couples on Instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT