Lana Del Rey tweeted Radiohead are suing her for copyright infringement because the band claims a song on her latest record copies elements of their 1993 hit song "Creep." After the Sun reported on Sunday that Radiohead were "considering suing" over the song, "Get Free," Del Rey wrote on Twitter, "It's true about the lawsuit ... Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100%… https://t.co/3PGTF2JE3G

The song is currently credited to Del Rey, Kieron Menzies, and Rick Nowels. The Sun quoted an anonymous source saying, “It’s understood that Radiohead’s team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.” Representatives for Del Rey and Radiohead did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the original release of "Creep," Mike Hazlewood and Albert Hammond — writers of the 1974 song "The Air That I Breathe," popularized by the Hollies — reportedly sued the band over similarities between the two songs; Hammond and Hazlewood now have writing credits on the track.



After Del Rey confirmed the suit Sunday, her fans took to social media to defend the singer and express their support. Me arriving to defend Lana Del Rey at all costs

Lana Del Rey stans burning Radiohead at the stake

all jokes aside radiohead was one of my fav bands but now they’re cancelled bc the songs sound nothing alike theyre… https://t.co/45jP2Q8SdO

me coming up with witchcraft to defend lana against radiohead in court

And some started trolling Radiohead. Radiohead’s Instagram right now

Other people were confused by the lawsuit, and pointed out that Radiohead had also been sued for plagiarizing "Creep." okay I love radiohead but how are they gonna sue lana del rey over a song they got sued for plagiarizing themselves

Radiohead were sued by The Hollies and now Radiohead are suing Lana Del Ray? Utter madness!

Just listened to the Lana Del Radiohead song. She’s gonna lose that lawsuit.

And some people were just here for the drama. this radiohead vs lana del rey shit bout to tear white families apart

Lana vs Radiohead is going to break up the most annoying couples on Instagram



