Joe Biden enters a hall to speak in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, on September 30.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, his campaign announced Friday morning.

Biden was tested after news early Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine. Biden was onstage for 90 minutes with Trump, neither of them wearing masks, during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night.



The coronavirus’s incubation period can be up to 14 days, and false negatives are particularly possible in the first few days of infection.

Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also tested negative for the virus, after being in the audience for the debate while wearing a mask.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” the campaign said in a statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor. “I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

Biden tweeted the news soon after.