Caravan Organizers Are Blaming The US For Migrants As Trump Lashes Out

President Trump responded to a Fox News report on a caravan of Central American migrants approaching the US border with a new attack on the Mexican government and immigrants inside the United States — even as caravan organizers blame US policy for their flight.

Many of the people in the group — which is led by a volunteer organization called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders — are traveling to the US through Mexico from Honduras to seek asylum, organizers told BuzzFeed News. Honduras currently has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and the December reelection of its president, Juan Orlando Hernández, was met with days of violent protest and allegations of voter fraud.

“If this caravan bothers him, then it also bothers me that he supported people like Juan Orlando who oppresses the people, destroys the economy of the country, and creates a humanitarian crisis," Irineo Mujica, director of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, told BuzzFeed News. "We didn’t create that humanitarian crisis. They want to stop the humanitarian crisis how? Stopping these people? The crisis is in Honduras, and he was part of the chaos that occurred in the country.”

US support for Hernandez didn't begin with Trump: President Barack Obama's administration also backed the leader, viewing allegations of domestic corruption and abuse as secondary to his willingness to cooperate with the United States on security issues. In 2013, then–secretary of state John Kerry congratulated Hernandez on his first victory. The US currently provides aid to Honduras through various initiatives.

The caravan has received widespread attention through reports from BuzzFeed News' Adolfo Flores as he travels with the group as it heads north through Mexico toward the border. About two thirds of the roughly 1,200-person caravan plans to either seek asylum or cross the US-Mexico border undetected, and another third intend to stay in Mexico.



In a statement, Pueblos Sin Fronteras said most of the migrants in the caravan will turn themselves into US Customs and Border Protection or remain in Mexico. Many of the refugees are still undecided about what they will do once they are near the border.

"Although some of the participants may choose to cross the US border undetected, it would only be as a result of the unjust, politicized, and racist application of US asylum laws that would discourage them," Pueblos Sin Fronteras said. "We believe they all should be given a real opportunity to seek asylum in the country of their choice, in this case Mexico or the US."

