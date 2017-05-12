Poem: "It’s Not Fitness, It’s A Lifestyle" By Nicole Sealey

"I'm waiting for a white woman / in this overpriced Equinox / to mistake me for someone other / than a paying member."

I’m waiting for a white woman

in this overpriced Equinox

to mistake me for someone other

than a paying member. I can see it now—

as I leave the steam room

(naked but for my wedding ring?)

she’ll ask whether I’ve finished

cleaning it. Every time

I’m at an airport I see a bird

flying around inside, so fast I can’t

make out its wings. I ask myself

what is it doing here? I’ve come

to answer: what is any of us?