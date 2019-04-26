United Airlines Covers Creepy Cameras On Its Seat Back Screens Following Outcry

After passenger outrage over privacy concerns, United Airlines has covered all the cameras in entertainment systems embedded in the back of the airlines' premium seats, BuzzFeed News has learned.



In a statement, a United Airlines spokesperson said, "As with many other airlines, some of our premium seats have in-flight entertainment systems that came with cameras installed by the manufacturer. All cameras have since been covered, which were never activated and that we have no plans to use in the future." United will continue to cover the cameras as it adds premium seats on additional aircraft, the spokesperson said.



Sri Ray, a former site reliability engineer at BuzzFeed, spotted stickers covering the camera lenses on a recent United flight.

