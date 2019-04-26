United Airlines Covers Creepy Cameras On Its Seat Back Screens Following Outcry
United Airlines confirmed to BuzzFeed News it has covered the cameras on its entertainment systems after passenger outcry over privacy concerns.
After passenger outrage over privacy concerns, United Airlines has covered all the cameras in entertainment systems embedded in the back of the airlines' premium seats, BuzzFeed News has learned.
In a statement, a United Airlines spokesperson said, "As with many other airlines, some of our premium seats have in-flight entertainment systems that came with cameras installed by the manufacturer. All cameras have since been covered, which were never activated and that we have no plans to use in the future." United will continue to cover the cameras as it adds premium seats on additional aircraft, the spokesperson said.
Sri Ray, a former site reliability engineer at BuzzFeed, spotted stickers covering the camera lenses on a recent United flight.
United also said the cameras are a "standard feature" that the entertainment systems' manufacturer included for potential future use, such as video conferencing.
A viral photo showing a camera in a Singapore Airlines in-flight TV display sparked an uproar online. After that, BuzzFeed News reported that some seat back screens on American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta flights included cameras as well.
American Airlines and Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
