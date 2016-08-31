This Tracker Will Help You Never Lose Your Stuff Again

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed

Which jacket was I wearing yesterday? Are they in that one purse? How about the backpack? Did I leave them in my pants that are now IN THE DRYER? Noooo.

—Me, every morning.

There are a lot of useless gadgets on the market — Dash buttons for binders, $700 juicers, internet-connected laser pointers for cats, and the like – but Tile isn't one of them. It can find your stuff when memory fails you.

Bluetooth trackers, like Tile, are a pretty elegant tech solution for an everyday problem. They're small, typically no larger than a tin of lip balm. Almost every tracker has the same features (including Trackr, Chipolo, and, of course, Tile): the ability to ring the item from your phone, display the item's last known or current location on an app, reverse-find a phone by pressing on the tracker itself, and tap into a network of the device's users to crowdsource your search when the tracker goes out of Bluetooth range.

I bought my Tile more than a year ago. Of the three trackers I considered, Tile had the most Facebook likes and therefore, perhaps, the most users ("millions," according to the company)?? Yeah. Idk. Those users, I figured, could come in handy when I lose them for good. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But even on my own, Tile has come in handy more times than I'd prefer to admit. My boyfriend has been driven INSANE by the 90-decibel Tile chirp I activate every morning to find my door key.