Spotify Premium Subscribers Can Now Get Hulu With Ads For Free

Spotify is offering a new bundle to new and existing subscribers: Its $9.99 per month Premium plan now includes access to all Hulu TV shows and movies through Hulu’s ad-supported tier, which costs $5.99 per month separately.

More and more people are cutting the cord and opting instead for less expensive, contract-free, Internet-based streaming services. According to a recent Nielsen report, the percent of US homes without traditional cable or satellite TV has increased 48% over the past 8 years, totaling about 16 million households. Spotify’s partnership with Hulu offers yet another incentive for people to ditch their cable bills, in addition to helping Spotify and Hulu distinguish themselves from their biggest competitors: Apple Music, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Starting today, current Spotify subscribers can activate the Hulu bundle or link their existing Hulu accounts on Spotify’s Your Services page. New Spotify Premium users can sign up for a free 30-day trial that includes Hulu. After creating or linking a Hulu account, Spotify users can go to Hulu to watch TV and movies via supported devices or Hulu.com.

A spokesperson for Spotify said, "The bundle is available in perpetuity to those who opt-in before June 10." Additionally, if the price changes in the future, subscribers will be notified first, and can cancel the bundle at any time from the Spotify Account page.



But there’s a caveat: A promotional image for the deal says, “Limited quantity of offers: open until 6/10/19 or while supplies last.” The Hulu deal also does not apply to Spotify Family subscribers paying $14.99 per month for up to five people. Hulu is only available for those with an individual Spotify Premium subscription. Additionally, Hulu upgrades, like the ad-free plan ($11.99 per month) or the HBO add-on (an additional $14.99 per month), are not available through the bundle.