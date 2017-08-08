The New Tile Tracker Is Now More Powerful And Rugged

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

If you never thought you needed a Bluetooth tracker, here’s a tip: You do. They’re relatively inexpensive, and a good way to find smaller, valuable items that often get misplaced, like keys or a wallet. The problem, however, is choosing which one to get.

There are dozens of “item finder” gizmos (an Amazon search yields thousands of results) that have the same basic features. Trackers from Tile, Trackr, and Chipolo all connect to an app on your phone, which displays the item’s last known or current location and can remotely ring the tracker. They can also reverse-find a phone by pressing on the tracker, and tap into a network of users with the same tracker to crowdsource your search when the device goes out of Bluetooth range (between 100 and 200 feet).

That last capability — being able to use the power of crowds to find out where you left your keys — is, in my opinion, the most useful feature. That means the best tracker is the most popular one.

That’s Tile’s advantage. It claims that it’s the “leading smart location company” with the “largest lost and found community.” The Tile Mate is currently the #1 best seller on Amazon and has more Facebook followers (501k) than its competition (Trackr has 471k and Chipolo has 51k).

Today, Tile is launching two new Bluetooth trackers in its “pro” series, the Tile Style and Tile Sport, which, the company hopes, will make Tile not only the most popular item finder, but the most rugged and powerful one, too.

I’ve been testing the new Tiles, and they are indeed more durable and have better Bluetooth range and louder internal speakers. But while I find trackers indispensable, they are not the fail-safe many people assume they are.