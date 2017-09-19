Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

There’s nothing bad about this phone. It’s the same iPhone-shaped, iPhone-sized device that’s been around for 3+ years. And that’s okay! That shape and size is still working for a lot of people, and Apple focused on its longtime strategy of innovation by a thousand tweaks, under the hood.

If you’re an iPhone user with no intention of switching to Android, here’s the deal: The 8 is the phone those with an iPhone 6 or older will want. If you have a three- to four-year-old iPhone, it’s a good indication that a) you want to stick with iOS, and b) you’re not an early adopter or power user who needs The Newest, Bestest Thing.

The iPhone 8 will bring you up to speed. Compared to the older models, it has a much better camera, faster processor, second-generation Touch ID, 3D touch shortcuts, water-resistance, double the storage capacity (starts at 64 GB, $699 for 8 and $799 for 8 Plus) — and, now, wireless charging.

If you have a 6s or 7 that seems to be working fine, you don’t need the 8. It won’t feel like a major upgrade. At most, you’ll need a $79 battery replacement and a software update to iOS 11 (available today!) to make your phone feel new again. Wireless charging is cool — but not *upgrade to a new phone when I have one that already works* cool.

The iPhone X fits a lot of screen and camera (the same dual lens as the 8 Plus) into a size you can actually fit in one hand, all of which sounds very appealing. But it doesn't just have a more expensive price tag ($999 to $1,150). AppleCare+ for the new phone will cost you more too. Plus, since the X is the first of its kind, I’m not sure it’s worth the cost yet, unless you’re an early adopter who wants spends a lot of time on your phone — though until I review it, I can’t say for sure.

Android folks looking to switch to the iPhone or upgrade their devices, on the other hand, should hang on. There are a lot of good options out there: the gorgeous-but-bloated Galaxy S8, and the similarly bloated Note 8, which now has Samsung’s best camera. But you might want to wait it out for Google to announce the new version of my personal Android pick, the Pixel, in just a few weeks, on Oct. 4.