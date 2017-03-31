How To Keep Your Browsing History Actually Private Congress voted to allow your internet service providers to sell your online activity to advertisers – here’s the simplest way to prevent that from happening. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Last week, the House repealed internet privacy rules requiring broadband companies to ask for your consent before sharing or selling your information, like browsing history, location data, app usage data, and content communications. If Donald Trump signs the legislation into law, all of your unencrypted online activity – essentially everything you do on websites without a padlock in the URL bar – is up for grabs by advertisers.



Without these privacy protections, your porn viewing, shopping, and search habits could be made public. There is, however, one very easy way to maintain your privacy: using a virtual private network, or a VPN, which is like an invisibility cloak for your browsing history.



Who does the repeal affect? Anyone reading this article in the US is subject to having their browsing history sold to the highest bidder. That is, unless you subscribe to Sonic or Monkeybrains, two California-based providers that have pledged to not sell browsing history.

What can my internet company actually do under the repeal? As my colleague Hamza Shaban pointed out, your internet service provider can not only sell your browsing history, but also compile web profiles, inject targeted ads, and deploy hidden tracking cookies on your phone.



Some companies (including Charter, Cogent, and DirecPC) have also been known to hijack searches through a service called Paxfire, and send you to brands that paid for more traffic.

What the heck is a VPN? A VPN, or virtual private network, is a service that will privatize everything you do on the internet through encryption. In other words, it will hide your IP address (which reveals your physical location) and the pages you’re visiting. A VPN is like a secret tunnel that turns all of the data running through internet cables into gibberish, so your internet service provider (AT&T, Comcast, Charter, etc.) can’t see what you’re up to and, therefore, can’t sell that information to marketers.



It’s safer, too. Most VPNs have servers that scan data in real time for websites with hidden malicious software. This “VPN” thing sounds really complicated. How hard is it to set up? Not hard at all! Using a VPN usually means downloading software or a mobile app and logging onto a website, signing in, clicking connect, and then…that’s it. For some services, you’ll be automatically logged into the VPN every time you use your home internet. You may, however, need to select a VPN server location before you can connect to the internet. You can use a VPN anywhere you are: on your phone, on home Wi-Fi, on plane Wi-Fi, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the downsides I should know about? First and foremost, it’s important that you select a provider with a strong privacy policy that you can trust, because VPNs have the ability to see all of your traffic, log your activity, and modify that traffic (see the How do I choose a VPN? section). Even when using a VPN, it’s important to use sites that have HTTPS turned on (any website with a lock icon in the URL bar) and apps with end-to-end encryption, like WhatsApp or iMessage (between iPhones only).



If you really want to stay anonymous, you should use Tor, which scrambles your activity through a network of servers so it’s virtually undetectable. It will, however, affect browsing speeds.



If you’re concerned about government surveillance, you should know that a VPN doesn’t completely anonymize you, especially if you’re using an account tied to your real name.



Using a VPN can also mean random connection hiccups. Usually the ol’ turn-it-off-then-turn-it-on-again method does the trick. When using a VPN, your internet connection is routed through a server that may be in a different state or country, which means the content you look at may reflect that VPN location.



VPN’s don’t protect you from phishing (those sketchy emails that look like password reset forms), so make sure you’re protecting your privacy in other ways, too (like using two-factor verification).



Lastly, if you're worried about your online activity getting into the hands of marketers, it's likely that advertisers already have that data, through cookies and trackers (like the Facebook Pixel) in your browser. If, after reading this guide, you decide VPNs aren't right for you, consider installing an adblocker like Ghostery, Noscript, Disconnectme, Privacy Badger, or Indie. Looking to learn more about protecting your privacy? Read this guide.